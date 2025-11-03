These Cities And States Deserve Their Own Special Edition Cars
Last week we asked you what state or city you feel deserves its own special edition car named after it, and you did not disappoint. From the physically and metaphorically cold city of Boston, Massachusetts to the toasty retirement Mecca that is Sun City, Arizona, and everywhere in between and beyond, the Jalopnik audience believes that there are plenty of places that are deserving of dedicated special edition cars.
Last week I said that I believe Los Angeles deserves a special edition Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible, but I just thought of a better one, the Tacoma, Washington edition Toyota Tacoma! I know nothing about Tacoma, Washington other than it being the home of Seattle Tacoma airport, but I'd love to see a Tacoma Tacoma Edition. Sorry, I had to.
These are some of my favorite answers, but the question still has an array of witty, entertaining answers so feel free to go back and read through them. These are the cities and states that deserve their own special edition cars.
Boston, MA
How about a Boston edition? It could have a smart cruise control that stays six inches off the bumper of the car in front of it, and there would be a fake arm attached to the B pillar with a middle finger permanently displayed.
Submitted by: Stillnotatony
Connecticut
Connecticut needs a Honda CR-V "Left Lane Edition"
Speed limited to 50 mph and comes with lane-correction technology that always moves the vehicle to the left-most lane on the highway
Submitted by: Nopar
Idaho
Idaho edition. The air freshener releases the scent of deep fried French fries into the cabin. Also the outer color is russet brown but the interior is creamy white.
Submitted by: Ken
Chicago, Il
Chicago addition. Everyone who drives it can't wait to get something else, but can't stop talking about how great it was when they owned it.
Submitted by: John Steiner
St. Louis, MO
St. Louis deserves a special edition Nissan Altima with mismatched body panels, a missing front bumper, and a permanently installed donut on one of the front wheels.
Submitted by: Struts MacPherson
Vermont
There should be a Vermont Edition Subaru in the same shade of green as the license plates since it's pretty much the official car of the state.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
Sun City, Arizona
The entire Buick lineup needs special Sun City, Arizona Editions. Honestly, I need to check if it has already been done. Retirement is Buck's target market. Yup!
Submitted by: Ron Lawson Williams
Indianapolis, IN
I know Indy 500 pace cars come up every now and then, but an Indianapolis Corvette or Honda Civic Type R would be cool. The interior is St. Elmo's Steakhouse cocktail sauce red, the exterior is either Pacers or Colts colored. Pacers blue and gold pinstripes would actually look pretty good. And cushy suspension for the god-awful roads downtown.
Submitted by: Haricot_Rouge
Michigan
As a Minnesotan, I'm gonna pull the old trend of naming a vehicle after a vaguely adventurous sounding city (Durango, Tacoma, Telluride, Aspen, Santa Fe, etc.) and apply it to the North:
Dodge Duluth: A midsize pickup truck with best in class towing capacity. Less off-road focused, more towing boats, campers, side-by-sides.
Jeep Grand Marais: Luxury SUV. Joins Lexus GX, Land Rover Defender, Mercedes G-Classm etc. as a Luxury SUV with actually 4wd capabilities. Gunflint Trail edition is the one to get for offroad bits and bobs (despite the Gunflint mostly being a paved road leading to cabins & resorts).
Kia Cuyuna: Compact pick-up. Built on the Santa Cruz platform, but with a hybrid to better compete with the Maverick. (also, sure, Cuyuna isn't really a town, its a mine that has been converted into a mountain bike mecca).
Submitted by: Tim Connors
Princeton, NJ
There should be a Princeton, NJ edition of all Land Rovers. Fit it with street tires for comfortable on-road driving, and then make it in only colors available 70+ years ago with the best leather available, add crystal gauges and shift levers with silver accents, real silver, the help will polish it to keep it from tarnishing.
Make the interior smell like books, pipe tobacco, and old money, and you have a winner.
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
Florida
We all know what the right answer is here. It's the smallest Cadillac crossover, the XT4, with a padded landau roof and gold trim. It's the XT4 Florida Edition. I probably should have contacted GM with idea first and signed some sort of an agreement with them, because this thing will sell in the thousands.
Submitted by: Agon Targeryan
California, Pennsylvania
A Ferrari California for the city of California in Pennsylvania.
Submitted by: carrercrytharis