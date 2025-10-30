What State Or City Deserves A Special Edition Car?

I feel like I find a way to work this into most blogs I write, but naturally as a native Angeleno, I think Los Angeles deserves its own special edition car. We are the birthplace of the freeway, and we have some of the most well-known driving roads in the world from the winding roads of Angeles Forest to the iconic Pacific Coast Highway.

Given that we have fabulous weather for the vast majority of the year, and given that I am a sucker for a convertible, I think any Los Angeles Edition car should be a convertible. Yes, I'm aware that Fiat dropped a 500e 'Inspired By Los Angeles,' but it focused on the marine layer — something unique about the region, but I don't find it to be particularly exciting. I think the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque convertible would make a fantastic LA Edition car, since LA loves its flashy Range Rovers and other posh SUVs. It could feature details inspired by the iconic In N Out cup design, maybe some Hollywood sign-style Easter eggs, or even some designs inspired by the art of the Indigenous Tongva people who first inhabited the region prior to colonization. I think LA is more than deserving of a special edition, but what region do you think deserves a special edition? Yes, it can be satirical, just let us know in the comments.