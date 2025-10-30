What State Or City Deserves A Special Edition Car?
The world we live in is full of beautiful things to recognize and celebrate, and yet so few cars have special editions that recognize and celebrate specific places. The astute car enthusiasts among us, as well as the Texans among us, are likely familiar with the phenomenon of special edition vehicles dedicated to specific regions. There are Texas Edition pickup trucks, Oxford Edition Minis, Wolfsburg Edition Volkswagens, and California Special Ford Mustangs, but there are so many other states, cities, and regions that deserve recognition, too.
I'm grateful to live in a country that's primarily made up of immigrants from an array of unique and colorful cultures and countries around the globe. In the United States alone, we have 50 states and 14 different overseas territories with diverse cities, geographies, and cultures, and yet there are so few special edition cars to commemorate those places. So it begs the question: what state, city, or region deserves a special edition car of its own?
I think Los Angeles deserves its own special edition
I feel like I find a way to work this into most blogs I write, but naturally as a native Angeleno, I think Los Angeles deserves its own special edition car. We are the birthplace of the freeway, and we have some of the most well-known driving roads in the world from the winding roads of Angeles Forest to the iconic Pacific Coast Highway.
Given that we have fabulous weather for the vast majority of the year, and given that I am a sucker for a convertible, I think any Los Angeles Edition car should be a convertible. Yes, I'm aware that Fiat dropped a 500e 'Inspired By Los Angeles,' but it focused on the marine layer — something unique about the region, but I don't find it to be particularly exciting. I think the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque convertible would make a fantastic LA Edition car, since LA loves its flashy Range Rovers and other posh SUVs. It could feature details inspired by the iconic In N Out cup design, maybe some Hollywood sign-style Easter eggs, or even some designs inspired by the art of the Indigenous Tongva people who first inhabited the region prior to colonization. I think LA is more than deserving of a special edition, but what region do you think deserves a special edition? Yes, it can be satirical, just let us know in the comments.