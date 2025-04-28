Speedboat Goes Airborne At 200 MPH On Lake Havasu, Both Drivers Survive With Minor Injuries

A speedboat went airborne at over 200 mph while attempting a top speed run at the 2025 Desert Storm Shootout in Lake Havasu City, Arizona on Saturday. Miraculously, both drivers of the Freedom One skater racing boat survived the harrowing crash with nothing more than a few broken bones and minor injuries.

Around noon, the Freedom One Racing Team based out of Kansas City, Missouri lined up for their turn to attempt to break the speed record in the 3/4-mile top speed run. Toward the end of the race when the boat was traveling between an indicated 200 and 210 miles per hour, the team believes the bow of the boat caught a significant wind gust which caused the boat to fly into the air, flip end-over-end, then rotate 360-degrees before slamming into the water backwards and upside down.

Freedom One Racing boat technician Ryan Olah told Arizona's Family News that one driver suffered a broken collarbone and banged-up ribs, and the other suffered a "semi-fractured" knee. Both occupants successfully escaped from the upside-down wreckage.