How Long Can You Keep Driving When The Low Coolant Light Comes On?
Whether it's when you start your car, during the commute to work, or anywhere in between, it can be alarming to be greeted by an unexpected dashboard light. The array of warning lights on your vehicle can indicate everything from routine maintenance reminders to major emergencies, so it's important to understand what they mean, or at least what they could mean.
Not everyone knows how to top off engine oil, but it's safe to assume most drivers are familiar with the oil change light, which usually falls near the benign side of the alerts spectrum. There's also the check engine light, which is closer to the "take action" end. However, the low coolant light is one that often falls under the "code red" category (literally). This light – typically signified by some sort of red thermometer shape – appears when a car's coolant level experiences a significant drop, indicating the engine is at risk of overheating.
Driving on little to no coolant could be catastrophic for both you and your scorchingly hot engine. If this light comes on, you should pull over and turn your car off as soon as you safely can, then begin to diagnose the problem. If you ignore it and continue driving, your engine may suffer serious damage from overheating and any repairs you may need will likely be costlier as a result.
How to respond when the low coolant light comes on
Coolant, which is typically an even mix of glycol and water, is a liquid that cycles between your car's engine and radiator to help regulate temperature and prevent overheating. Maintaining the appropriate coolant level is essential to your engine's performance and overall health, and it should be replaced at regular intervals.
Your car has safeguards to alert you when you're running low on coolant or at risk of overheating — hence, the low coolant light. The exact appearance of the low coolant light depends on the vehicle and can come in several colors — for example, blue on some cars means your engine is at freezing point and needs to warm up, but the coolant level could be normal. A red coolant warning symbol is the one to worry about, as it means your engine is overheating and you should take action immediately. So, pull over, turn off your car, and wait for your engine to cool.
Once it has cooled, you can check your coolant reservoir and add more coolant if needed (coolant has a pretty long shelf life, so getting your own bottle to keep handy is a good and reliable precaution). Before you resume driving, be sure to inspect for leaks around the reservoir or coolant on the ground. If you spot any, it's best to refrain from driving and contact a professional to prevent further damage. Promptly responding to the low coolant warning light can prevent stress on your engine and wallet, and give you peace of mind.