How Long Can You Keep Driving When The Low Coolant Light Comes On?

Whether it's when you start your car, during the commute to work, or anywhere in between, it can be alarming to be greeted by an unexpected dashboard light. The array of warning lights on your vehicle can indicate everything from routine maintenance reminders to major emergencies, so it's important to understand what they mean, or at least what they could mean.

Not everyone knows how to top off engine oil, but it's safe to assume most drivers are familiar with the oil change light, which usually falls near the benign side of the alerts spectrum. There's also the check engine light, which is closer to the "take action" end. However, the low coolant light is one that often falls under the "code red" category (literally). This light – typically signified by some sort of red thermometer shape – appears when a car's coolant level experiences a significant drop, indicating the engine is at risk of overheating.

Driving on little to no coolant could be catastrophic for both you and your scorchingly hot engine. If this light comes on, you should pull over and turn your car off as soon as you safely can, then begin to diagnose the problem. If you ignore it and continue driving, your engine may suffer serious damage from overheating and any repairs you may need will likely be costlier as a result.