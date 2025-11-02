When Did Harley-Davidson Start Using 6-Speed Transmissions?

In 2006, Harley-Davidson (H-D) made one of its most pivotal mechanical updates in years. It was a shift (pun intended) that saw H-D move from a five-speed to a six-speed transmission, introduced with the Dyna family of motorcycles. Dubbed the "Cruise Drive," this new transmission was Harley's quiet revolution to offer a gearbox that promised smoother highway miles and better roll-on performance while retaining the brand's signature rumble. A year later, for the 2007 model lineup, the six-speed gearbox was rolled out across nearly all Big Twin motorcycles (barring the Sportster and the V-Rod).

The timing was no accident — the transmission arrived to complement the then-new Twin Cam 96 engine. This was a powerplant boasting higher torque and mid-range performance, with a torque output that was 11 lb-ft higher than the Twin Cam 88 that it replaced. The added power wasn't the main reason for a new gearbox, but the Cruise Drive transmission's extra cog dropped highway revs by 11% at highway speeds, making long-distance cruising smoother and quieter.

For riders used to the familiar five-speed hum, that added sixth gear now promised to transform the freeway experience. Suddenly, Harley's highway manners matched its muscle, and riders could stretch the miles without stretching the revs. Models like the Pan America 1250 adventure-tourer – like all modern Harleys — also feature a six-speed transmission.