You Need This Customized Manta Mirage Can-Am Kit Car With Plymouth Prowler Wheels And Lamborghini Paint

I'm sure you all can relate to wasting spending lots of time browsing automotive classified ads, whether they be on auction platforms like Bring a Trailer or Cars & Bids, sites like AutoTrader or Cars dot com, or, perhaps most fun of all, Craigslist. While words like "grandma," "husband," and "estate" can bring up some great results, my favorite phrase to search on Craigslist is "rare." Sometimes the cars that pop up are decidedly not rare, but usually there's a great mix of cars that are genuinely rare, whether that's specifically because of the trim or spec, or because the car itself is rare. It's especially good on Los Angeles Craigslist, as our city has more automotive variety than maybe anywhere else in the country.

Earlier this week while doing my regular search, I came across something that really is rare: a Manta Mirage. But not just any Manta Mirage. This Can-Am–style kit car has been heavily modified, even fitted with wheels from a Plymouth Prowler, and you know what? It's kinda awesome.