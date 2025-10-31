You Need This Customized Manta Mirage Can-Am Kit Car With Plymouth Prowler Wheels And Lamborghini Paint
I'm sure you all can relate to
wastingspending lots of time browsing automotive classified ads, whether they be on auction platforms like Bring a Trailer or Cars & Bids, sites like AutoTrader or Cars dot com, or, perhaps most fun of all, Craigslist. While words like "grandma," "husband," and "estate" can bring up some great results, my favorite phrase to search on Craigslist is "rare." Sometimes the cars that pop up are decidedly not rare, but usually there's a great mix of cars that are genuinely rare, whether that's specifically because of the trim or spec, or because the car itself is rare. It's especially good on Los Angeles Craigslist, as our city has more automotive variety than maybe anywhere else in the country.
Earlier this week while doing my regular search, I came across something that really is rare: a Manta Mirage. But not just any Manta Mirage. This Can-Am–style kit car has been heavily modified, even fitted with wheels from a Plymouth Prowler, and you know what? It's kinda awesome.
It's probably fast
The Mirage was produced by Costa Mesa, California-based Manta Cars, a company run by brothers Brad and Tim LoVette, the former of which designed the car. Around 1,000 of them were built between 1974 and 1986 — this listing says it's a 1967, but I have to imagine that's a typo of 1976. It used a steel spaceframe chassis, a mid-mounted small-block Chevy V8, independent front and rear suspension, disc brakes, and a fiberglass body with butterfly doors and a removable roof. The Mirage was designed to look like a road-legal Can-Am race car, but this particular one has a ton of custom parts, like a taller nose with integrated lights, a vented hood, a huge roof scoop and a big rear wing.
Here's what the listing says about this particular Mirage:
Over 400 horsepower 400 Chevy engine. 4-speed transmission. Front disc brakes. Rear drum brakes. Front air adjustable suspension. Aluminum radiator. with electric fans. A/C and heater. 4-point harnesses. All gauges work great. Has turn signals and headlights. Lamborghini Orange Pearl exterior paint with black interior. Car has 3,898 original miles snice built. Looks and runs excellent!
You should buy it
The Craigslist listing has a price of $34,000, which seems about in line with what others have recently gone for, but these things rarely come up for sale, and this one is obviously modified, so who knows if it's really a fair price. The seller says this Mirage has a clear Utah title, and it is insured, but that he got the car in trade, registered it in this condition, and "doesn't know much" about the history. In classic Craigslist fashion, he also has some notes to potential buyers:
Do not need help selling. No free rides. I do not have time for "show and tell". So, if you are serious about this car call me. I am willing to consider reasonable offers (no low-ball offers), equal trade, or trade with cash.
P.S. I have been getting ridiculous offers. No boats, no motorhomes, no motorcycles, no ATVs. Thank you.
If you want to drive something totally wacky that matches the Jalopnik colors, I think this Manta Mirage could be the car for you. It's located outside St. George, Utah, and the ad has only been up for three days at the time of this writing. You can see the listing here.