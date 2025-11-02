This Dutch Car Paved The Way For The CVT With A Variomatic Transmission

The Netherlands has a surprising way of inserting itself into the auto industry. That's been true since the early 20th century. After all, it was a Dutch automaker — Spyker — that was first on the road with a six-cylinder car and all-wheel drive in 1903. Another landmark came with van Doorne's Aanhangwagen Fabriek (DAF) 600, which went into production in 1959 as the first car with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Now, DAF called it a "Variomatic" transmission, but the principles are the same: the transmission uses a belt to connect the engine crankshaft with the drive shaft to get power from the motor to the wheels. The belt itself runs through a specialized pulley system that can change the diameters of the pulleys, and that effectively changes the ratios between the two shafts.

Physical gears do the same thing, but since you can't change their size on the fly, you're limited to, say, five available gear ratios in a five-speed transmission. A CVT can, in theory, create an infinite number of ratios by adjusting the pulley diameters in a practically unlimited range of increments. With the engine able to remain running at optimum rpm as the pulley diameters change, instead of having to adjust its own rpm to fit the needs of the gears, the result is a significant increase in fuel economy.