At $819,980, Is This 2025 Rolls-Royce Phantom Mansory A Trick Or A Treat?
If you like your excesses wretched, then today's Nice Price or No Dice Mansory Rolls will more than fit the bill. What better car to pick for a Halloween candy crawl? We'll just have to decide if it's worth its scarily high price.
One has to applaud Cadillac for sticking it out in a market where the cards have long been stacked against it. The company has embraced the fact that it's been "the Escalade Brand" for the past couple of decades, today offering six different models of the massive SUV. There has been no laurel-resting on that, however, as Caddy has also leaned heavily into luxury electrics and maintained a toe in the water of the performance-oriented sports sedan market as well. It also offers a pair of crossovers—the XT4 and XT5—that are so old they fart dust, but if they still sell, why kill them off?
The 2005 Cadillac CTS-V we looked at yesterday represented an earlier version of the Caddy sport sedan and, with 400 horses under its hood, would probably be a hoot and a half to drive. At $21,500, few of you were willing to give that hoot, evidenced by it being voted down in a stinging 75% 'No Dice' loss.
The Phantom Menace
Cadillac has recently entered the uber-luxury market with the debut of the Celestiq, a large five-door sedan the company describes as "custom commissioned", "hand-built", and as such, "extraordinarily rare." The starting price for these haughty luxury cars is positioned, as though they are part of a new housing development, as being "at low $400K." To that, I say, hold my beer.
This 2005 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Mansory laughs at the luxury pretensions of other mere mortal-affordable cars. This is a car for the uber-elite. Let's say you are unfathomably rich and unapologetically evil. Maybe like a tech bro or an influencer who "just wants to live in a world where everyone gets the opportunity to be pretty." Sheesh, what kind of car would you buy with all that money that would immediately let people know you're a total monster when it comes to wealth? What could be the ultimate expression of the vast gulf between the haves and the have-nots? This Mansory Rolls is that expression. I feel like it's costing me money just looking at it.
Man-sorry
This isn't your run-of-the-mill Phantom VIII. Mansory, the Bavaria-based design house, has had a hand in modifying the car. Now, many of Mansory's modded cars and trucks are pretty frightening, some going so far as to be the automotive equivalent of a bottle of syrup of ipecac. This one isn't anywhere near as garish or nightmare-inducing as some of the company's other works, but it stands out nonetheless.
The Mansory mods include forged carbon fiber on the hood, rockers, and door sills, the latter featuring the Mansory nameplate. The interior is awash in Tiffany Blue Connolly leather, and that color has been replicated on the massive brake calipers behind the huge wheels. Lip spoilers on the boot lid and front fascia, along with black chrome for the Spirit of Ecstasy atop the Parthenon grille, round out the updates.
Other luxury touches here include the star-scape headliner (sneaky rear-seat passengers might just spot Uranus) and every conceivable comfort and convenience accouterment known to man. This is a huge automobile, weighing almost three tons and stretching over 18 feet in length. Despite that, it only offers seating for four, much like first-class accommodations on the airlines that don't try to cram 'em in. And no, that black cover on the driver's seat isn't one of the mods, it's a dealer-added protection for when the car needs to be moved by some undeserving but unfortunately necessary flunky.
An oasis of luxury
Mansory describes its massaged Phantom as an "oasis of luxury," but these cars aren't just rolling boudoirs. Rolls-Royce has worked with the finest technology parent BMW has on offer to make the Phantom whisper-quiet and surprisingly competent. Power for the Phantom comes from a Roll-specific 6.75-liter twin-turbo N74 V12. That engine makes 563 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque on premium (what else?) fuel. Behind that is an eight-speed ZF automatic tuned to make shifts as imperceptible as a sleeping kitten's fart.
Everything is held up by an air suspension, paired with active rollbars, rear-wheel steering, and a camera and GPS system that can read the road ahead and tune the ride accordingly. According to the sparsely worded ad, this Phantom sports a clean title and a mere 303 miles under its likely Gucci belt. That makes it, for all intents and purposes, brand-spanking new, which is important as the rich people don't like used stuff. It makes them sad and vengeful, so it's best to give them what they want.
Hair-raising
The asking price for this slice of the good life is $819,980, and if that doesn't scare you this All-Hallows' Eve, then ghosts and goblins don't stand a chance. Is this a car for the vast majority of us? Oh, hell to the nah. Imagine driving something as expensive as this or even just leaving it parked in the lot at the Dollar Store while you stock up on pauper chow and discounted fun-size candy. That would be terrifying.
But there is a market for cars of this ilk. It's just not us. That's not going to stop us from judging the car, however, or the weirdos for whom it was built.
What's your take on this Phantom Mansory and that mortgage-lien-demanding $819,980 price tag? Does that seem fair for someone who could actually afford it? Or is that crazier than anything imagined by even H.P. Lovecraft?
You decide!
Los Angeles, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Help me out with NPOND. Contact me at robemslie@gmail.com and send a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your commenter handle.