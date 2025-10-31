At $819,980, Is This 2025 Rolls-Royce Phantom Mansory A Trick Or A Treat?

If you like your excesses wretched, then today's Nice Price or No Dice Mansory Rolls will more than fit the bill. What better car to pick for a Halloween candy crawl? We'll just have to decide if it's worth its scarily high price.

One has to applaud Cadillac for sticking it out in a market where the cards have long been stacked against it. The company has embraced the fact that it's been "the Escalade Brand" for the past couple of decades, today offering six different models of the massive SUV. There has been no laurel-resting on that, however, as Caddy has also leaned heavily into luxury electrics and maintained a toe in the water of the performance-oriented sports sedan market as well. It also offers a pair of crossovers—the XT4 and XT5—that are so old they fart dust, but if they still sell, why kill them off?

The 2005 Cadillac CTS-V we looked at yesterday represented an earlier version of the Caddy sport sedan and, with 400 horses under its hood, would probably be a hoot and a half to drive. At $21,500, few of you were willing to give that hoot, evidenced by it being voted down in a stinging 75% 'No Dice' loss.