Here's What Could Happen If Water Gets In Your Gas Tank

The automotive industry is awash with all kinds of alternative fuels for internal combustion engines, from LPG to ethanol, fryer oil to hydrogen — there is even a biofuel made from an invasive seaweed. But despite pervasive urban myths to the contrary, one thing an engine won't run on is water. If you get water in your gas tank, it can cause your engine to run very badly, or not at all, and can even damage and corrode your fuel system, including the fuel pump and injectors.

Water, one of the most common contaminants in engine oil, also has a nasty habit of finding its way into gas and diesel systems, either through condensation, when moist air cools to form water droplets, or infiltration, when water seeps into the fuel. This can happen in a number of ways, including from a faulty or missing gas cap, a leaking seal in your fuel system, filling up in high humidity or rain, or filling up from a contaminated supply.

Most gas stations store their fuel in underground tanks, and while these supplies are — or at least should be – carefully filtered and monitored for quality, water can still get in. If you are unlucky enough to fill up with a tank of this contaminated gas, your car will let you know within minutes of driving away by sputtering, surging, misfiring, or conking out altogether. You may even get the dreaded engine warning light.