Recall And Stop Sale Issued For C8 Corvette Z06 And ZR1 Because They Might Catch Fire At The Gas Pump

The recall is not officially complete just yet, so it currently requires a VIN lookup to see it on either General Motors' recall site or the NHTSA website. It is manufacturer recall number N252514930 and NHTSA recall number 25V536, and they say that C8 Z06 and ZR1 owners should always follow the following fueling instructions in their owner's manual: "ALWAYS CONFIRM THAT THE FUEL NOZZLE IS COMPLETELY INSERTED INTO THE VEHICLE'S FUEL PIPE BEFORE FUELING. NEVER OVERFILL THE TANK OR ATTEMPT TO FILL AFTER THE FUEL PUMP'S AUTOMATIC SHUT OFF CLICKS ONCE. ALWAYS TURN OFF THE VEHICLE'S ENGINE DURING REFUELING."

Gasoline is one of the most flammable materials we commonly use, and it can ignite when it encounters temperatures at or above 475 degrees Fahrenheit depending on its composition. On C8 Corvettes, the fuel filler is located on the left rear quarter panel above the air intake which is needed to cool the Corvette's mid-mounted engine, but that location apparently also makes it susceptible to exposure to gasoline. The issue should not be a threat to other C8 Corvettes because only the Z06 and ZR1 have the additional radiator and fan combination that causes the problem. We reached out to Chevrolet for comment on the matter and are awaiting a response.