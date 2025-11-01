Here's What Makes Spark Plug Sockets Different From Standard Deep Sockets

How often you change the spark plugs in your car depends on the recommendations of its manufacturer. Typically, it'll be somewhere around the 100,000-mile mark for new vehicles, but it could be much lower if you own an older car. However, in every case, it's better to swap out the old plugs for new ones before any signs it's time for new spark plugs appear.

Changing the spark plugs on some vehicles is a task better left to professionals, mostly due to access issues that require you to remove various components to reach the plugs. However, on many older cars and trucks, as well as on many newer models, swapping spark plugs is a moderate DIY task — as long as you have the right tools, that is.

In addition to a quality ratchet and a few extensions of various lengths, you'll likely need a spark plug socket of the correct size to remove your old spark plugs and install the new ones. If your socket set doesn't include a specialized spark plug socket, you may be tempted to use a standard deep socket instead. However, there are a few design features that make spark plug sockets the right tools for the job, including a built-in magnet or rubber grip that helps you avoid dropping plugs down the spark plug tubes.