This Subaru Legacy Was Designed By Porsche (And Shares A Name With One Of Santa's Reindeer)
When not developing its own iconic cars, Porsche has gotten up to some interesting partnerships over the years: There's been a Harley-Davidson built with Porsche power, for instance, and the automaker's Porsche Design subsidiary has put its name on everything from kitchen appliances to baby strollers to Subaru sedans.
Yep, Porsche Design worked its magic on an early 21st-century Subaru Legacy, helping create the rare and remarkable Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) Blitzen version that sold from 2000 to 2003. And no, it wasn't directly named for the sure-footed high-flying performance of Santa's four-legged helpers. The reindeer's name was originally "Blixem" or "Blixen," derived from the Dutch word "bliksem," meaning lightning. He was also called "Blitzen" by Clement C. Moore for his iconic poem "A Visit from St. Nick" — which still worked because "blitz" is German for lightning. Blitzen's partner, Donner, takes his name from the Dutch word for "thunder" — "Dunder."
The Legacy Blitzen delivered its lightning-like performance — for the time — from a special twin-turbocharged boxer engine built to send 280 hp through either a six-speed manual transmission or a shiftable sequential automatic to all four wheels. The turbochargers were sequential as well, with the first turbo operating at lower speeds and the second coming into play as the car went faster. The mill helped move the Blitzen from 0-60 in about 5.5 seconds. Later Blitzen models packed a naturally aspirated 3.0-liter boxer with six cylinders and 217 horsepower. Of course, while the hardware was pure Subaru, the design put an emphasis on premium Porsche flair.
Porsche Design details for the Subaru Blitzen
Just to be clear, Porsche Design is a wholly owned subsidiary of the automaker and was founded in 1972 by Ferdinand Alexander Porsche — the grandson of Ferdinand Porsche, who founded the automaker. Ferdinand Alexander did start with the car business and, in fact, designed the Targa 911, but began exploring more lifestyle-oriented products with the design house.
Approaching the Blitzen from the front, the first thing you'll notice is a bold bumper treatment showcasing large lower inlets and wrapping around the front wheels. Strong lines help it flow into the subtle side skirts and then on to a similar setup for the rear bumper. The 17-inch aluminum wheels themselves are also by Porsche Design.
In addition, the Blitzen was available in four colors – black, white, silver, and red — and two body styles: sedan or wagon. Going with the former rewarded you with another Porsche exclusive, too, in the shape of a stunning rear wing. It looks like a stylized, squashed-down letter "M" — making it a great candidate for our next edition of "Cars with the Best Wings Ever."
The cabin upgrades further combined sophisticated style and an aggressive attitude. Leather was used throughout the interior for a confident, refined feel, while the Momo steering wheel and shifter showed the Blitzen's focus on performance.
Other cars with reindeer names
This is where we might normally discuss the Subaru Legacy Blitzen concept car of 2015, or maybe mention the Impreza Type Euro, which was another JDM Subaru that got the Porsche Design treatment in the early 2000s. But less obvious — and more fun — is a quick rundown of other vehicles with names from Santa's team. As a reminder, that's Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph — perhaps the most famous reindeer of all.
Vehicle-wise, we've got the Volkswagen Dasher, which was the name of the first-generation VW Passat sedan that debuted in 1974 as the company's first U.S. car with a water-cooled engine and front-wheel drive. Then there was the Tartan Prancer minivan, from the automaker called the "Honda of Albania" (in the 2015 movie reboot of "Vacation" anyway).
Not quite that rare, but certainly far out of the mainstream, is the TVR Vixen. A hand-built British sportscar sold from 1968 to 1972, the Vixen was relatively light on power, never offering much more than 100 horses, but it was also just plain light, with a weight of under 2,000 pounds. The Mercury Comet makes the list as a midsize/compact entry from the erstwhile Ford division. During a relatively long run, from 1960 to 1977, the Comet finished out its career as a clone of the Ford Maverick (the sedan, not the one that's the almost perfect truck).
Any vehicular candidates for Dancer, Donner, Cupid, and Rudolph? Let us know in the comments.