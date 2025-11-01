This Subaru Legacy Was Designed By Porsche (And Shares A Name With One Of Santa's Reindeer)

When not developing its own iconic cars, Porsche has gotten up to some interesting partnerships over the years: There's been a Harley-Davidson built with Porsche power, for instance, and the automaker's Porsche Design subsidiary has put its name on everything from kitchen appliances to baby strollers to Subaru sedans.

Yep, Porsche Design worked its magic on an early 21st-century Subaru Legacy, helping create the rare and remarkable Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) Blitzen version that sold from 2000 to 2003. And no, it wasn't directly named for the sure-footed high-flying performance of Santa's four-legged helpers. The reindeer's name was originally "Blixem" or "Blixen," derived from the Dutch word "bliksem," meaning lightning. He was also called "Blitzen" by Clement C. Moore for his iconic poem "A Visit from St. Nick" — which still worked because "blitz" is German for lightning. Blitzen's partner, Donner, takes his name from the Dutch word for "thunder" — "Dunder."

The Legacy Blitzen delivered its lightning-like performance — for the time — from a special twin-turbocharged boxer engine built to send 280 hp through either a six-speed manual transmission or a shiftable sequential automatic to all four wheels. The turbochargers were sequential as well, with the first turbo operating at lower speeds and the second coming into play as the car went faster. The mill helped move the Blitzen from 0-60 in about 5.5 seconds. Later Blitzen models packed a naturally aspirated 3.0-liter boxer with six cylinders and 217 horsepower. Of course, while the hardware was pure Subaru, the design put an emphasis on premium Porsche flair.