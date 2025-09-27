Why Did Car Manufacturers Switch From Generators To Alternators?

Your car needs electricity. You don't have mice striking flint in your engine's combustion chambers, nor do you have kerosene lamps for headlights. You might be able to hire a string quartet to replace your radio, but good luck fitting a cello in the backseat of anything but a panel van. Even an 1885 Benz Patent-Motorwagen needed to generate a spark somehow, and Karl Benz used a battery combined with a trembler coil ignition system. But a little battery isn't going to cut it when people want to turn on high beams and crank some tunes. In 1912, Cadillac debuted the first car with a whole electrical system and self-starter. That groundbreaking starter had a second function: generating electricity.

Surprisingly, as advanced as the 1912 Cadillac was, it wasn't the first car with a generator, though people generally called them "dynamos," which was the style at the time. Ferdinand Porsche (yes, that Ferdinand Porsche) built a car called Semper Vivus ("Always Alive" in English) with a combustion engine that drove a generator to power electric motors in the wheels.

But dynamos/generators of the era had a major problem: they were super unreliable and dependent on engine rpm to produce decent voltage. Using generators was necessary because they produce DC current, which is what cars need to power the stuff we like. Alternators are more efficient, simpler to produce, and have far greater durability, but they only produce AC current. So, manufacturers sucked it up and made do. What changed the game was WWII pushing the development of silicon diode rectifiers, which could cheaply and reliably convert AC (alternating current) to DC (direct current). Chrysler introduced the first automotive alternator in the 1960 Plymouth Valiant, and cars finally had a durable method of electricity production.