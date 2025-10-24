Toyota's Camry GT-S Concept Is Basically A Body Kit And Handling Package, But It Needs To Offer That Paint Immediately

Apparently, SEMA is happening again, and this year, Toyota will be showing up with the Camry GT-S concept. Is it a radical transformation that will cause you to reevaluate your understanding of what a Camry could be? Nope, not at all. But its Inferno Flare paint does look outstanding, and I'm going to need Toyota to start offering it on production cars immediately. Is it going to be a color every single person will want on their new Camry? Of course not. But don't pretend the world wouldn't be ever so slightly better if orange paint were an option.

If you were expecting a Camry with a Supra engine or something truly exciting, I have bad news about the powertrain. As Toyota put it, "Unlike the over-the-top builds that often headline SEMA, the GT-S stays rooted in reality with its 232 horsepower, stock 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid system remaining unchanged." And if you want to know what changes Toyota made to the interior, there aren't any. Again, in Toyota's words, "The interior, too, remains true to the production Camry, underscoring the build's mission to highlight exterior design, stance, and chassis tuning as a natural extension of Camry's existing capabilities."

While that may be a little disappointing, you have to admit, it's at least some great spin. Toyota didn't build this car on a limited budget. It merely kept the GT-S rooted in reality and highlighted exterior design, stance and chassis tuning. Naturally. (Also, if you're the one who wrote this, I mean that as a genuine compliment, even if I am being a little sarcastic here.)