You Don't Need An Adventure Motorcycle To Go Motocamping

The town of Florida, Massachusetts, that is — I'm a trans woman, I'm not going to the state of Florida. I met up with my friend Graham in western Mass — the friend who bought my GS's hard cases, and who took on the Trans-Mass Trail with me back in 2023 — and the two of us linked our Cardos and headed north towards the Vermont border. In classic camping fashion, we grabbed all our necessary dinner supplies at a grocery store in town and arrived at camp well after dark. This not only made the whole "cooking dinner" thing more difficult than it needed to be, but it also meant that both of us were setting up our sleeping kits (my tent, sleeping pad, pillow and blanket; Graham's hammock kit) for the first time under cover of darkness. God bless headlamps.

Waking up in a tent next to your bike is a fantastic experience, one I plan on doing more often and one I'd recommend to anyone. I had concerns before the trip (like whether my little dry bags would actually fit a full camping kit, or whether my bike would be comfortable for the length of the ride) as well as while on the trip itself (like whether my street tires would actually be able to climb out of our sunken, grassy campsite) but it handled everything with aplomb — it didn't care about the cargo or the grass, it simply did what it needed to do. If you're looking to go out motocamping, don't let your choice in bike stop you. Take your Ninja, your Sportster, your Duke, and just go out there. So long as you can strap a tent or a hammock to it, you can camp off the bike you already have.