Burning Concept Car Sets Off Four-Alarm Fire At GM's Pasadena Design Center

General Motors' Pasadena Design Advanced Design Center caught fire in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday night. More than 100 firefighters and hazardous materials specialists were called out to extinguish the blaze, which appears to have started in a prototype electric vehicle with a lithium-ion battery, the Los Angeles Times reports. Thankfully, no one died or suffered any serious injuries in the fire, and it has since been extinguished. Still, it isn't exactly clear just how much damage the fire actually did before emergency responders were able to put it out.

Reading the LA Times' version of events, it sounds awful. A Pasadena Fire Department spokesperson reportedly described it as a four-alarm fire "due to the scale of the structure and the hazardous materials involved," and the department responded with a crew of more than 100 people. That spokesperson also said, "This is one of the largest structure fires we've had in Pasadena in many, many years," and at some point, one of the firefighters was temporarily trapped in the building "amid the ferocious blaze" and needed help getting out. The good news is, they found him in time and were able to pull him out before anything truly bad happened to him.

"He did not wish to be transported [to a hospital], but it was a very scary few minutes there until they determined that he was OK," PFD's spokesperson told reporters.

As far as the damage goes, the LA Times wrote:

Preliminary reports indicated that lithium ion batteries and concept cars burned inside the building; however, the incident remained active Wednesday evening, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, she said. Some of the burned cars appeared to be gasoline-powered vehicles.

So yeah, even though no one was seriously hurt, that sounds pretty bad.