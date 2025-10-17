Watch Motorvision Catch Air And Drive The Snot Out Of Normal Cars In These Retro Track Test Reviews
Driving the snot out of a car is one of the utmost joys of automotive enthusiasm. The bond between human and machine, subjecting oneself to the titillating phenomenon of the lateral forces of gravity, and the adrenaline all work together to get us car enthusiasts our sick fix. Regrettably, for the vast majority of us, life seldom allows for such pleasures, but you know what scratches a portion of that primordial itch? Watching a professional drive around a track in the way we all want to and having them weave their first-hand experience into a tapestry of envy-inducing words.
To that end, I recently came across some retro video reviews of an array of early-2000s cars, and each review includes a delightful portion where a professional pushes these cars to their limits on a technically challenging racecourse. Motorvision TV is a German automotive media company that has some of the coolest retro car reviews on YouTube, and their track test portion is unparalleled. From models as humble as the Volkswagen Golf to exciting rarities like the Opel Speedster Turbo, the folks at Motorvision push every car to its limits on the track at the ADAC Safety Center in Augsburg in the way we all wish we could.
It's a tough job but someone's gotta do it
The first retro Motorvision Track Test I came across was for the Saab 9-5 Aero Wagon, and seeing how hard the reviewers pushed this large Swedish station wagon on the track led me to binge watch as many of these videos as possible. The combination of slow-motion replays, heart rate-increasing drum and bass music, and repeatedly lifting two wheels off the ground absolutely won me over. On the same note of pushing relatively sedate family wagons to their absolute limits, there's also a hilarious track test review of the Volvo V70 T5.
Now these reviews are spread widely around YouTube, and some are narrated in German, but it's still thoroughly entertaining, and it's a rewarding hunt. The Motorvision International or Motorvision Deutschland YouTube channels have more recent car reviews and other vehicular content, but the retro Motorvision reviews are the coolest to me. If you feel like you've exhausted other YouTube review playlists or you're just looking for some entertaining car reviews, I implore you to search for Motorvision Track Tests. You can thank me later.