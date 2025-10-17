Watch Motorvision Catch Air And Drive The Snot Out Of Normal Cars In These Retro Track Test Reviews

Driving the snot out of a car is one of the utmost joys of automotive enthusiasm. The bond between human and machine, subjecting oneself to the titillating phenomenon of the lateral forces of gravity, and the adrenaline all work together to get us car enthusiasts our sick fix. Regrettably, for the vast majority of us, life seldom allows for such pleasures, but you know what scratches a portion of that primordial itch? Watching a professional drive around a track in the way we all want to and having them weave their first-hand experience into a tapestry of envy-inducing words.

To that end, I recently came across some retro video reviews of an array of early-2000s cars, and each review includes a delightful portion where a professional pushes these cars to their limits on a technically challenging racecourse. Motorvision TV is a German automotive media company that has some of the coolest retro car reviews on YouTube, and their track test portion is unparalleled. From models as humble as the Volkswagen Golf to exciting rarities like the Opel Speedster Turbo, the folks at Motorvision push every car to its limits on the track at the ADAC Safety Center in Augsburg in the way we all wish we could.