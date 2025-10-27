Costco Doesn't Price Match Tires, But You Can Ask For A Price Adjustment

For all of Costco's advantages, including all the car-related perks of having a Costco membership, you'd think price matching would be included. Unfortunately, the warehouse retailer has yet to offer it. On its customer service page online, the retail giant explains that its prices are already competitive, which apparently negates the need to match other stores.

Fortunately, Costco does honor price adjustments, which could help you save money on new tires, but only under certain circumstances. For instance, say you purchase a set of tires but find out later they have gone on sale. As long as it's still within 30 days of your original purchase, Costco will adjust your total to reflect the sale price.

So, while the retailer won't price match competitors, it also won't stick you with a higher total on something that was just reduced. It's important to highlight that these amounts aren't insignificant pennies on the dollar, either. One poster on Reddit recounted how they ordered tires and a week later noticed a promotion for the same set, but now marked down $150. Fortunately, they provided an update explaining they were able to get a price adjustment and save a chunk of money.