These Are The Vehicles You'd Use To Escape Your Epic Art Heist

Sometimes crimes can bring a smile to your face. It's not every day, say, an automotive CEO sneaks out of a country in a speaker case to avoid a punitive legal system or a group of thieves snatch Corvettes hot off the presses. A little crime that doesn't hurt anybody? You can't help cheer a little for them. We all love a Robin Hood.

It was with heist in mind I asked you earlier this week how you'd run your own heist, or at least, how you'd run from your own heist. Many of you admired the Louvre thieves approach of hopping on bog-common e-bikes and assisted-peddling away. Some went with my plan; a sleeper that can burn your eyebrows off given half a chance. Others chose anything but. Slide through and see what your fellow Jalopniks are taking to their next, last big job.