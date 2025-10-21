Before this Louvre heist, my favorite big heist was the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum theft, but I've always felt terrible about the art that went missing. It was a private collection made public by a wealthy woman who loved art and wanted to share it with the world. And it's not like the thieves can melt down Rembrandt's only seascape and resell it for profit. In all likelihood, that art is gone forever. The crown jewels lifted from the Louvre, however, come from France, a place notorious for not giving too many cares about royalty. I think they'll emotionally recover from losing such "sentimental" (French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez's words, not mine) pieces. I'd exchange a few dozen diamonds for a great story anyway

A good getaway driver can turn any car in a heist car, but for my money? It needs to be a sleeper vehicle. One that can blend into the background of daily traffic while zipping to its safe spot. In that vein, it has to be a Chevy SS. No one is going to think a car that looks like a college kid's first ride is full of priceless jewels, and if anyone figures it out then you just need to apply all 6.2-liters of your LS3 V8 to the pavement and, problem solved.

It doesn't need to be a getaway car, however. Maybe you pick up a JDM firetruck for its robotic ladder and small, maneuverable size. Maybe you pick a Mini to race through Turin. Maybe you want a inconspicuous Transit van for ease of storage of loot. What car do you think is best for getting away from it all (like police, museum curators, etc.)?