Seven Cylinder Engines Exist, Just Not In Cars

In a world of four-, six-, and eight-cylinder engines, the number seven sticks out like an awkward middle child. It may be a lucky number in Vegas, but it's practically taboo in engine bays. Not because of superstition, but due to physics being its usual killjoy self.

Car engines thrive on symmetry. Inline-fours are tidy, inline-sixes offer incredible balance, and V8 engines roar with grace. A seven-cylinder setup? That's where everything starts to wobble. Firing orders become uneven, vibrations creep in, and crankshafts twist or even break.

Over the decades, automakers have toyed with weird configurations. Audi, for example, found success with five-cylinder engines in models like the RS Q3 and RS3. But the seven-cylinder offers no tangible advantage over what we already have. Why make an engine that costs more, vibrates more, and produces no extra power?

The physics that make an inline-six so smooth are the same ones that make an inline-seven shake like a washing machine on spin cycle. Seven's fine on a slot machine, but under your hood, it's just chaos.