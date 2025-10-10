This Simple Road Design Fix Is Proven To Cut Your Commute Times (And Save Lives)

When you read the headline you probably thought we were going to talk about roundabouts, didn't you? Roundabouts have been slowly finding their way into intersections across the U.S., much to the ire of many drivers. But roundabouts are old news. The new heat in the world of intersections and civil engineering is something called an RCUT, also known as a J-turn or superstreet.

RCUT stands for Restricted Crossing U-Turn. These intersections force drivers making left turns to make U-turns. That might seem counterintuitive when it comes to making roads safer — it sure did to us before we did the research. But RCUT intersections reduce what is known as "vehicle conflict points" — places in an intersection where cars can collide — by half.

How do they work? Mostly, they're put where side roads meet busy roads. Drivers coming onto a major road from a side road must turn right to get on to that road. What if you need to go straight or turn left? Once you get on the main road, there's a dedicated lane that leads to an opening for a U-turn down the road. After making the U-turn, you can make a right to continue traveling on the side road or keep going if you originally needed to turn left. This also reduces the number of traffic lights and the time drivers spend waiting for lights to change, thereby saving everyone time.