At $6,700, Is This 2001 BMW 330xi A Blast-From-The-Past Bargain?

According to the seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice 330xi is a "time capsule" that "practically looks and drives like new." Let's see if this AWD E46 has an equally old-school price.

In 2004, the U.S. lineup of Honda's upscale Acura brand comprised four sedans, one coupe, one sports car, and one crossover/tall wagon. Today, the company's model mix consists of two sedans, four crossover/tall wagons of various sizes, and exactly zero sports cars. As Homer Simpson might say, "Bor-ring!" At least Acura has had the good sense to bring back one actual name to its model line after years wandering in the wilds with nothing more than alphabet soup for subsistence. That start (and for all we know, its end) is the resurrection of the Integra, a model line that, along with the Legend, started it all for Acura here in the States.

Yesterday, we looked at a 2004 Acura RSX, representing the model that first sent the Integra packing. While losing the cool name, the coupe at least kept enough of the earlier car's soul that the loss could be forgiven. At $8,700, most of you saw nothing to forgive with our car, awarding it a solid 64% 'Nice Price' win.