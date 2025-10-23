At $6,700, Is This 2001 BMW 330xi A Blast-From-The-Past Bargain?
According to the seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice 330xi is a "time capsule" that "practically looks and drives like new." Let's see if this AWD E46 has an equally old-school price.
In 2004, the U.S. lineup of Honda's upscale Acura brand comprised four sedans, one coupe, one sports car, and one crossover/tall wagon. Today, the company's model mix consists of two sedans, four crossover/tall wagons of various sizes, and exactly zero sports cars. As Homer Simpson might say, "Bor-ring!" At least Acura has had the good sense to bring back one actual name to its model line after years wandering in the wilds with nothing more than alphabet soup for subsistence. That start (and for all we know, its end) is the resurrection of the Integra, a model line that, along with the Legend, started it all for Acura here in the States.
Yesterday, we looked at a 2004 Acura RSX, representing the model that first sent the Integra packing. While losing the cool name, the coupe at least kept enough of the earlier car's soul that the loss could be forgiven. At $8,700, most of you saw nothing to forgive with our car, awarding it a solid 64% 'Nice Price' win.
Snow White
We're going to stay pretty much in-lane today. This 2001 BMW 330xi is a similar size to yesterday's RSX, and, like the Dodge Neon we saw on Monday, it's a four-door sedan. This generation of E46 even shares the similar design cue of little round cutouts extending the headlamp lens and mimicking the round lamps of old, as did yesterday's Acura.
That, however, is where the samesies game ends. This 330xi is, as the X-marks-the-spot name implies, an AWD car, meaning it will laugh at snow and slush. It's also a BMW, which is a blessing because the company knows a thing or two about making even the lowliest cars pretty great. However, it is also a curse, as that greatness often comes at the cost of complexity and the Bimmer Tax on parts and service.
Because of that latter aspect, it's a good idea to get the best example obtainable. This 106,000-mile saloon is said to be in "like new" condition, so it's a contender. It also has a clean title and an up-to-date smog test, so there'll likely be no shenanigans at the DMV or AAA for its next owner either.
Shifting with the General
Power for the 330xi comes from a 3.0-liter M54B20 inline six with 24 valves operated through BMW's VANOS variable valve system. As fitted, the smooth six made a factory-claimed 235 horsepower in U.S. trim. Torque came in at 222 pound-feet, according to those same specs. On this car, that's mated with a 5L40-E five-speed automatic sourced from General Motors and in a form that's specific to the xi's AWD needs.
Per the description in the ad, this 330xi has been very well maintained and has its service up to date. Recent work, the seller says, includes re-sealing the cam cover, replacing the plugs and coils, rebuilding the front suspension (although how detailed that work was goes unaddressed), and installing new tires on its handsome Style 73 factory wheels. Of course, there's the AWD system to consider. The seller claims everything is in working order, so if they are to be believed, that shouldn't cause any worry.
Like new
The car's looks back up its well-maintained mechanicals, too. Painted appropriately enough in Alpine White, the bodywork doesn't appear to exhibit any significant dings, dents, or scratches in the top coat. The only thing that does seem amiss here is some fogging on one headlamp cover. That could easily be addressed with a polish kit. A bit of boy racer bling is to be found in the spoiler on the boot lid, but the seller claims that to be a factory bit of kit.
The heavy tint on the windows has served the interior well, as there's no fading in the leather seating surfaces or shrinkage in the plastic bits. This is an old-school car—its design harkening back to the mid-1990s—so the dashboard is absent any large screens, depending instead on small LED displays in the Instrument cluster and for the AM/FM/cassette stereo. The steering wheel does have some handy buttons for cruise control and volume adjustment for the stereo, so it's somewhat modern-looking. The trunk is just as clean, with all its tools present and accounted for in the under-lid snap tray.
What's the deal?
There's a lot to like here. Sure, many of us would claim to prefer the car to be equipped with a manual, with the more gears the better. Honestly, though, would we really want that? We might also like it to be in a more emotionally engaging hue than that shared with many laundry room appliances. Those mere quibbles aside, this seems like a great way to get into a solid car and to claim BMW ownership. Could that be worth its $6,700 asking price?
What's your take on this AWD 3 Series asking that many Benjamins? Does that feel like a deal? Or does the car's age catch up with it at that price, even though it has AWD?
