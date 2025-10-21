At $8,700, Would You Go Full Hooligan In This 2003 Dodge Neon SRT-4?

The ad claims this one to be a one-owner, "senior-owned" car. With just 81,000 miles on the clock, it's also laudably not wrung out. It's far more typical of the breed to see these cars beat to heck, fart-canned up the butt, or just generally turned into the automotive equivalent of a flat-brim cap.

It's nice to see this one still looking factory all these years later out in the wild. The bodywork appears clean, and the wheels are unmarred by scrapes or build up of brake dust. Despite the deep front valance, large hoop spoiler, and center-scoop hood, these cars still look kind of chintzy. That's because they were built to a price. That cheapness does remain part of the model's charm. What other four-door in the U.S. at the time had power front windows and manual cranks for the rears?

Part of the SRT-4 package included highly bolstered front bucket seats modeled after those in the Dodge Viper, and a sliver cueball for a shift knob. On this car, those are still in the game, although the driver's seat does show some wear on the side bolsters. More SRT-4 specific elements include silver-faced gauges and a whole bunch of suspension upgrades down below.

Tho only obvious aftermarket tomfoolery here seems to be the intake tube and cone air filter. Hopefully, the seller will include the factory parts in the sale.