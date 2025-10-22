At $8,900, Will This 2004 Acura RSX Score A Coupe Coup?

While it doesn't have as memorable a name as the preceding Integra, today's Nice Price or No Dice RSX is just as neat a car. Let's find out if this clean coupe is worth its asking price in dirty money.

Is it alright for a car to lie to you? When they were first offered for sale, twenty-plus years ago, Dodge's Neon SRT-4 was claimed to get 215 horsepower out of its 2.4-liter turbocharged four. When some distrusting owners tested that claim by putting the cars on dynos, it was discovered that the engine actually made a heck of a lot more than that number. As it appeared completely stock save for a cone filter intake, the 2003 Dodge Neon SRT-4 that came our way yesterday might be old enough that average wear and tear has taken a toll on that overage of power. Still, there seemed to be plenty of life left in it, and at $8,700, many of you felt it a reasonable opportunity to get in on that liveliness. A solid 60% 'Nice Price' win was the result.