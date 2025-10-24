This 1,000-Horspower Trans Am That Used To Be A Camaro Is For Sale

The Trans Am has a following, combining those who appreciate its distinctive design and those who admire its flamboyant, uncouth, and sort of redneck-y 1970s charms (We were all a bit rougher back then, weren't we?). I count myself among its fans and make it a point to snap a photo and spend a few moments in study whenever I spot one in the wild. It's certainly not surprising to me that Trans Am America would build a business out of, well, massively upgrading the original. In addition to the Super Duty versions, the company has also offered a take on probably the most famous Trans Am ever, the car that appeared in Smokey and the Bandit. Vehicles in this "Bandit Series" were, no kidding, signed by Burt Reynolds himself.

If you do want to drop considerable coin on Super Duty #15, you'll be getting the Trans Am that was, according to the company, customized to the highest level of any car it produced. Power comes from a 7.4-liter supercharged V8, with the considerable oomph piped through a six-speed manual transmission. Just over 16,000 miles, with 2,238 added after it was converted. The interior is done up in a fetching red and black, with contrasting yellow stitching on the seats. The wheels are flashy chrome, and the motor looks like a work of modern art. It has freaking T-tops!

You'll stop traffic, and honestly, I'd rather have one of these than a Lamborghini any day.