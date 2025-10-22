Tesla Recalls Nearly 13,000 Vehicles As Battery Pack Defect Could Cause Loss Of Drive

Tesla has issued yet another recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated on Wednesday that the electric automaker is recalling 12,963 vehicles due to a battery pack contactor defect. While far smaller than previous recalls this year, the potential hazard caused by the defect is much more severe. The issue impacting the 2026 Tesla Model Y and the 2025 Tesla Model 3 could cause "a sudden loss of propulsion" without warning.

Tesla discovered the fault in August through service records where its cars were unable to enter drive from park. Following an internal investigation, the manufacturer determined that the impacted vehicles were produced between March and August 2025. NHTSA Safety Recall Report stated the defect's root cause was the contactor's solenoid produced by InTiCa, a Mexican Tier 2 supplier. The solenoid "may suddenly open due to poor coil termination connection." The defective solenoid found its way into the Model Y and Model 3 through a Tier 1 pack contactor supplier based in Taiwan. Tesla noted that it's not aware of any collisions, injuries or deaths related to this fault.