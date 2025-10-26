These Are The Best Pickup Trucks For Tailgating

For those who follow football, you know there's the action on the field and then the fun that occurs in the parking lot outside the stadium. Brats sizzling on an open flame, a few cold beverages, and at least one fan going a little crazy with the face paint are the norm.

Fortunately, there's a way to improve your tailgating with the right truck, outfitted with a cooler in the truck bed or a sweet modded sound system. It's almost as though the engineers at companies like Ford, Ram, and GMC have been to a tailgating party before. A few models even offer a power generator so you could plug in a massive HDTV, prop it up in the truck bed, and keep the pre-game show running right up until kickoff (or even during the game itself).

Here are our top picks for the best tailgating trucks, with a few tips about how to make the most of the experience along with any personal insights about extra amenities. The brats you cook and the cold beverages you serve are up to you.