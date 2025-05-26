Here's What Those Ridges On The Bed Of Your Truck Are For

Truck beds are perfect for carrying resources and materials, but they can't keep them from toppling over. Utility track systems, aka cargo management systems or rail systems, can be handy for overcoming this hurdle. Many automakers offer them to hold items in place, but they can be a costly add-on. If you don't want to spend the extra dough, a lot of trucks come with a feature in the truck bed that makes it easy to compartmentalize and store items: ridges.

Let's say you bought some plywood for your next DIY project. Ram Truck and Ford have both designed truck beds with grooves in the floor and the walls of the bed to hold plywood in place. You can use this feature to create horizontal compartments if there are items you want quick access to. These ridges can also support help longer items that extend over the end of the truck bed, like pipes or long wooden boards.

If all else fails, tonneau covers and truck caps can give consumers more options. Tonneau covers help improve fuel efficiency, but they also make it easy to contain items by placing a lid of sorts along the top of the truck bed. A truck cap basically adds a whole other compartment for cargo or passengers, depending on how you customize the interior. Some can even be transformed into a camper with a tent, like the GFC Camper on the Jeep Gladiator.