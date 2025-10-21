Tesla May Drop Its Physical Key That Was Barely A Key To Begin With

This move is just the latest in a long line of cost-cutting measures at the Austin, Texas-based automaker. The electric vehicle market is poised for a downturn following the death of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit at the hands of President Donald Trump, and CEO Elon Musk's politics have done little to help things, so Tesla is looking everywhere it can to pinch a penny. It probably figures if it can save a few cents on a piece of plastic on every car, why not do it?

If you are the type of Tesla buyer who doesn't put your full faith in the phone-as-a-key system, you should still be able to purchase a key card. For $40, you'll get two key cards and a small bifold wallet. That's not a lot of money, but it does seem a bit steep when you consider it's a few pieces of plastic and a couple RFID chips. Hell, at $40, it works out to be about 0.1% of the entire purchase price of a new Model Y Standard.

You've gotta remember, the keycards were already a bit of a cost-cutting move for Tesla (yes, I know the phone-as-a-key was always the main goal, anyway). When the Model S and Model X first launched, they had actual key fobs with buttons and everything. You can apparently still buy them on Tesla's website, butthe link is very much broken at the moment.