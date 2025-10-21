Forget The Ford Focus ST, Buy This NOS-Boosted Saleen Ford Focus Instead

At this point, pretty much anyone with enough money to buy a car can afford a third-generation Ford Focus ST. Nice, low-mile examples are, of course, pricier, but you should be able to find one for less than $10,000 without too much effort, and for that money, you'll get a car that's still a hoot, even if you also have a McLaren in your garage. That said, Ford made about a billion third-gen Focuses, and the Focus ST isn't exactly rare. So what if, instead of buying that Focus ST you've had your eye on, you instead bought this NOS-boosted Saleen Ford Focus instead?

Will it ultimately sell for more than it would cost to buy a regular Focus ST? I couldn't tell you. We tried getting into the prediction business a while ago, and after completely whiffing on two auctions in a row, I've had to accept that maybe that isn't the game for me. But what I can tell you is that when you park this thing at Cars & Coffee, you probably won't see another one just like it, even in a different color. Per the listing, only Saleen only built 75 Ford Focus N20s for the 2005 model year, making this thing seriously rare.

Even better, while you could only get the third-gen Focus ST with four doors in the U.S., this Focus is a two-door model, which automatically makes it far cooler. And you still get a manual transmission sending its power to the front wheels, even if it's only a five-speed. Does the hood scoop make it look a little bit like a Pep Boys special? Sure, but that's just part of the nostalgia. Also, it's technically part of the Saleen body kit, so take that, haters.