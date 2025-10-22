Mazda Held Out Against Touchscreens For Years — Now It's Finally Giving In

Zoomy handling and premium details are the hallmarks of modern Mazdas, but they've also become known for their infotainment systems, and not in a good way. The issue? While nearly all vehicles today showcase touchscreen-based infotainment systems, Mazda drivers have been limited to the automaker's Mazda Connect setup, which uses a rotary controller and a few buttons located on the center console. Adjusting the dial highlights different functionalities on the screen, and pressing down on the controller and/or buttons makes your selection.

Debuting on the 2014 Mazda3, Mazda Connect made it so drivers wouldn't have to lunge over to reach the infotainment screen with their fingertips, then hope the touch was properly recognized. Instead, according to the automaker (click on the press release's PDF press kit), the technology "aims to help drivers maintain proper posture, concentrate on the road and drive more safely, even while handling larger amounts of data. ... MAZDA CONNECT was developed to be a less distracting and more intuitive in-vehicle operating system."

But we found out that the Mazda3's infotainment dial is distracting, no matter what Mazda says. Nor were we alone, and the complaints clearly reached a tipping point: The new Mazda CX-5 welcomes an all-new infotainment screen with an optional 15.6-inch touchscreen taking pride of place on the dash.

(Disclaimer time! The Mazda Eunos Cosmo actually had an early touchscreen nav system as far back as 1990, while more recent models allow for touch-based use only with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto through "touchscreen in motion."