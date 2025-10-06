Everything We Know About Mazda's New Skyactiv-Z Engine (So Far)

Mazda has developed a wide variety of engines and propulsion systems over the years. Famously, Mazda pioneered rotary technology, but the Japanese automaker has also developed rotary hybrids, fully electric systems, plug-in hybrids, mild-hybrids, and a series of regular combustion engines, such as the Skyactiv-X and Skyactiv-G engines.

It's the latter, the Skyactiv-G, that Mazda is looking to replace with its Skyactiv-Z engine. At the moment, the Skyactiv-G engine powers much of the automaker's roster, including the boosted Mazda3 that we test-drove in 2022 and the striking Mazda CX-50. Mazda's Skyactiv engine tech is more than just branding, and as a result, the Skyactiv-G engine is extremely efficient and boasts an incredibly high compression ratio of up to 14:1. That said, details on the up-and-coming replacement are relatively thin on the ground.

We do, however, have some information, such as the emission standards that the Skyactiv-Z engine will need to meet, what tech Mazda is working hard to incorporate, and roughly when the new engines are set to arrive on American roads.