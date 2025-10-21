Does Insurance Cover The Aftermarket Or Custom Parts On A Modified Car?

Imagine pouring your heart, soul, and wallet into building your project car and creating your dream custom ride only to watch someone sideswipe it at an intersection. Heartbreak aside, you are now in the hole not just for your car repairs but also for replacing your tricked-out custom parts. Modifying your car is a tricky business. Not only do you have to worry about common mods voiding your car's warranty, but there is also the question of what happens if you crash your car. Is it covered under insurance, or is there a specific insurance policy that'll cover your special-ordered, expensive, modified parts, as well as the car?

The cold, hard truth is that the car insurance market is designed to cater to daily runabouts, not custom creations. Also, insuring a custom or aftermarket part isn't financially viable for the insurance company, as these parts are not just expensive to buy but also require specialized care and costly repairs. A good example is a high-quality custom paint job, which, if damaged in a crash, will not just be expensive to fix, but may also require a specialized application process.

It's a risky business, as, if you fail to notify your insurer of any specific custom part in your car, they might not be covered in the event of a crash, leaving you responsible for sourcing and replacing these costly parts. Even worse, failure to notify could be considered material misrepresentation by the insurance company, allowing them to not only deny your insurance claim but also void your policy outright.