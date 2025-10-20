GM's President Says Killing The Cadillac CT6 Was A Mistake

For the better part of a century, Cadillac built its reputation on big sedans, but — save for the ultra-luxury Celestiq — the automaker has been without a true full-size luxury sedan since the CT6 was discounted in the U.S. following the 2020 model year. It still lives on in China — even getting a second generation — but that's neither here nor there. At the time, it sort of made sense, but now, half a decade later, General Motor's top brass isn't so sure it was the right decision.

In this week's InsideEVs Plugged-In podcast, GM's President Mark Reuss says the CT6 shouldn't have ever been discontinued. That being said, he did admit that it was one of those "tough decisions" that the company had to make at the time. As Motor1 points out, the Detroit/Hamtramck Assembly Plant where the CT6 was built was eventually transformed into GM's flagship Factory Zero, which currently builds the Chevy Silverado EV, Cadillac Escalade IQ, GMC Sierra EV and GMC Hummer EV. However, as we've recently reported, there are nearly 300 workers on that plant on a temporary layoff through the end of the year because of weak demand, so maybe killing the CT6 wasn't the greatest idea.

It would seem that Reuss isn't the only one at GM that holds this sentiment. While there's no direct CT6 replacement (no, the Celestiq doesn't count) we just reported that Cadillac is about to give its much-loved CT5 a new gas-powered generation after the current one wraps up after 2026. Sure, it's not quite the same size as the '6, but it's still filling in a similar ethos.