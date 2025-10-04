How Automotive Painters Color Match Your Car's Paint

The painter can just look up the paint code on your door jamb and mix up a batch, yeah? Sure, but only if you want your car to look like a monotoned Harlequin. That code is merely the ticket to get into the ballpark. Unfortunately, your car's color began changing the second it rolled into the sunlight. The relentless assault from our closest star, also known as photodegradation, breaks down the paint's polymers and pigments over time, causing it to fade. Between bird droppings, tree sap, and road salt, your paint takes a beating that sounds like a bad "Jackass" stunt.

But even if you stored your ride in a hermetically sealed bubble, the color still might not be perfect. Automotive manufacturing is a game of scale, and tiny variations are an accepted reality. A single paint code can have many documented variants from the factory. The painter isn't matching a theoretical color; they're matching your specific car, with all its history and quirks.

So I should just get a white car, is that what you're saying? Well, white cars do account for 36% of new cars sold — at least in 2023. But no, let's take Ford's ubiquitous "YZ" color code — you may know this as Ford van white, or more formally Oxford White. This calls for hues of iron yellow, a little red oxide, and a finish with lampblack. It's never really as easy as it seems when it comes to color theory.