What Feature In Your Car Do You Use The Most?
Some of us are happy with any fully functional car that we can get our hands on. However, there's clearly an appetite for all the options offered by automakers. If the sales data is anything to go by, the new car market is being propped up by wealthy buyers purchasing expensive models that are not often sold standard.
Last week we asked you what feature on your car you use the least, but today I'm flipping the script. What feature in your car do you use the most? There are plenty of features that people won't buy a vehicle without. Some absolutely swear by Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the popular phone-mirroring apps, and would never use automaker-developed infotainment software again. Are you addicted to the heated seats in your luxury crossover? You can admit to us if you were the reason why BMW attempted to lock heated seats behind a subscription. (The German manufacturer also tried to get owners to pay $80 a year for Apple CarPlay in 2018.)
I just love a good heads-up display
The head-up display is my most-used feature. I'm particularly a fan of Toyota's HUD. It isn't too overwhelming, while putting all the crucial information front and center. Yes, turn-by-turn directions are useful, but it's not the best feature. Toyota's Road Sign Assist uses both the front camera and the navigation system to display the speed limit and any other road signs you should be aware of. Panasonic is developing more futuristic HUD systems. The augmented reality features overlay your chosen routes over the road itself as well as highlight pedestrians and cyclists through your windshield. While I love the benefits of keeping my eyes on the road ahead and not glancing over at a massive infotainment screen, I don't need my windshield to look like a starship.
Please share your most-used car feature in the comments below. Remember to mention your car's year, make and model.