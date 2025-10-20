Some of us are happy with any fully functional car that we can get our hands on. However, there's clearly an appetite for all the options offered by automakers. If the sales data is anything to go by, the new car market is being propped up by wealthy buyers purchasing expensive models that are not often sold standard.

Last week we asked you what feature on your car you use the least, but today I'm flipping the script. What feature in your car do you use the most? There are plenty of features that people won't buy a vehicle without. Some absolutely swear by Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the popular phone-mirroring apps, and would never use automaker-developed infotainment software again. Are you addicted to the heated seats in your luxury crossover? You can admit to us if you were the reason why BMW attempted to lock heated seats behind a subscription. (The German manufacturer also tried to get owners to pay $80 a year for Apple CarPlay in 2018.)