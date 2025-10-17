What Feature In Your Car Do You Never Use?

This topic of discussion originally came up in the Jalopnik Slack channel because we were talking about auto hold features in cars. Some of us use it all the time, while others prefer to waste our time and energy holding down the brake pedal at stoplights. I'm in the former group, as I am a huge fan of doing as little as possible to accomplish something, but it did get me thinking about features in my own cars I never used.

This is a bit tough for me personally for a couple of reasons. The chief among them is the fact I don't have a car right now. As some of you know, I just sold my 2007 BMW Z4 on Cars & Bids to a very nice man who says he's going to daily it. I'm thrilled about that. The second issue is that, since the car was from 2007, it didn't exactly have that many features to speak of. However, upon further consideration, I realized that during my five years of ownership, I never once used the navigation system. Hell, I don't even know if I ever even displayed the map. I mean, why would I? At best, the system was over a decade out of date, and my phone provides far better turn-by-turn navigation right out of the box. Plus, it was devastatingly old and pixilated, as most early 2000s infotainment systems were.

