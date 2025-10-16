If you're lucky enough to have the funds to purchase a brand-new car, then you are spoiled with the luxury of being able to spec your new vehicle exactly the way you want it. Finding the right car when you have champagne tastes but a store-brand-cola budget like me, however, can be a lot tougher. I get spoiled by frequently testing out brand new cars that I could never afford on my own, and I experience their features like ventilated seats and upgraded sound systems. Once you experience these niceties, it becomes hard to go back to chronic SwampAss and a stereo that sounds like it's paying the price of a Taco Bell feast whenever a song has bass. So it begs the question, what car is only worth it when it's fully loaded?

We live in a time when a compact Kia K4 can be equipped with ventilated seats, and the top trim Mitsubishi Outlander offers massaging seats, so these features that were once reserved for the 1% are now accessible well below the $50,000 average new car transaction price. So why settle for less? Let us know in the comments what car you think is only worth it when it's fully loaded.