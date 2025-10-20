Is The Front Splitter On Your Car Increasing Drag? Here's How The Physics Work

It sounds a little like a trick question. After all, automakers and race teams alike spend piles of cash trying to improve their vehicles' aerodynamics, so why would anyone design a body part that actually adds drag? Because, to be sure, splitters do indeed increase aerodynamic drag.

Well, it turns out there's more than one way to manage airflow for improved performance, and among the tactics is increasing downforce. Downforce presses a car down onto the pavement, and that, in turn, puts more pressure on the tires, giving them a better grip on the road (or track) for better handling and acceleration. This is where Bernoulli's principle comes into play.

It basically says that when the speed of a fluid — and air is a fluid — increases, its pressure decreases. So if you have an airplane wing, for example, and it's been engineered to allow faster airflow on the top and slower on the bottom, the high pressure from below will push the wing upward against the area of low pressure, eventually lifting the plane off the ground.

Well, a splitter is like an upside down airplane wing. It creates downforce through increasing drag on its upper surface to build up pressure, which then pushes the car down. The main action of splitters, however, comes from the vacuum-style operation of the low-pressure zone below, which actively sucks the car downward. For example, the McMurtry Spéirling drives upside down by maximizing that vacuum power with actual fans.