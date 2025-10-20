Why Consumer Reports' List Of The Safest Cars List Skips Subaru

When Consumer Reports (CR) released its list of which brands make the best cars for 2025, the number one position was held not by some fancy premium name like BMW, Lexus, or Porsche — which were ranked second, third, and fourth. It was Subaru, with, as CR noted, vehicles that "frequently rank near the top of Consumer Reports' Owner Satisfaction and reliability ratings." So when the same team recently announced its choice for the safest cars you can buy right now, you might have expected to see at least a Subie or two in the mix. After all, the best cars should be pretty safe, too.

Yet the total number of Subaru models on CR's safety list, even when you take into account the Legacy sedan that recently went out of production, turns out to be exactly zero. The reason is a simple one, though: Only cars with standard blind-spot warning could qualify as a "safest" car, and that's only available as an option on Subarus. It makes sense when you remember that those pesky blind spots keep getting bigger. Anyway, Subaru's EyeSight bundle, which is standard, does feature adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure/sway warning, automatic emergency steering, and pre-collision throttle management.

Also required by CR were good scores in its own tests for braking, emergency handling, rollaway protection, and overall usability. Plus, cars had to come standard with not only blind-spot warning, but also automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and rear cross-traffic alert. Here are the vehicles that met the criteria.