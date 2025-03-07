These Are The Worst Transmission Recalls Of The Last 5 Years

These days, it feels like not a week goes by without some kind of enormous recall hitting the American auto industry. Heck, recently we saw huge recalls on cars like the Volkswagen ID4 — even brands like Mercedes and Kia have taken a hit. When they occur, recalls can impact everything from rear-view cameras and dodgy tailgates to more serious issues, like faulty transmissions. And when it comes to transmission recalls, there have been some enormous issues uncovered in America that have impacted hundreds of thousands of cars.

Transmission recalls are particularly important as this component is the piece that ensures all the power from your engine goes to the road and, with lots of moving parts inside, there is a ton that can go wrong with your transmission. When problems do arise, they command everything from quick fixes to full transmission replacements.

Here are some of the biggest transmission recalls to hit the American auto industry over the past five years listed from least to most potentially affected vehicles. We'll cover what went wrong in each case, and the steps automakers took to ensure the problems wouldn't arise again. If you are worried that your car might be affected by a recall, there are a few easy ways to check. First up, the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) has a super handy app that you can use to see if your vehicle is impacted by a recall, or you can head to the regulator's website and plug your VIN into its recall search tool.