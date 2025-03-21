Cadillac Has No Plans For A Gas-Powered CT4 And CT5 In The Future: Report

From my experience of driving some of these cars, it already feels like a rather premium platform, so it'll be exciting to see what GM engineers can do with a bespoke luxury platform.

It'll certainly be interesting to see if Cadillac buyers actually want an electric sedan — or if they're going to want sedans at all. In 2024, Cadillac sold over 160,000 vehicles. Just a tick over 21,000 of those were sedans. Both the CT4 and CT5 were by far Cadillac's worst-selling models, with just 6,209 people buying a CT4 and 14,861 going for the larger CT5. It makes sense why Cadillac has so far put all of its EV eggs in the crossover basket (Celestiq notwithstanding). It's what the people want.

In a statement to Jalopnik, a Cadillac spokesperson said, "In the last 12 months, Cadillac has launched six new products which have been a mix of ICE and EVs. Cadillac will continue to evolve our portfolio and offer choice to our luxury customers. We have no additional product plans to announce at this time."