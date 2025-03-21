Cadillac Has No Plans For A Gas-Powered CT4 And CT5 In The Future: Report
Undeterred by its plans to walk back the promise of an all-electric lineup by 2030, Cadillac will still end production of the gas-powered CT4 and CT5 sedans after this generation. Right now, it would seem that a few all-electric sedans are on the table, but when these cars go away, it will almost certainly be the end of internal combustion-powered sedans at Caddy.
There are apparently two electric sedans in the pipeline that are roughly the same size as the current CT5 and now-dead CT6, according to GM Authority, which first broke this story. Admittedly, these vehicles may not take the traditional three-box sedan form factor. Unnamed sources tell the outlet that they may have a sportback profile similar to the Escala concept or ultra-luxurious Celestiq.
The pair of EV sedans are expected to ride on GM's upcoming BEV Prime architecture, GM Authority reports. It's supposed to be a more upscale, premium version of General Motors' BEV3 platform, which underpins the Lyriq, Optiq, Vistiq, Chevy Blazer EV and Equinox EV.
Sedan love is waning
From my experience of driving some of these cars, it already feels like a rather premium platform, so it'll be exciting to see what GM engineers can do with a bespoke luxury platform.
It'll certainly be interesting to see if Cadillac buyers actually want an electric sedan — or if they're going to want sedans at all. In 2024, Cadillac sold over 160,000 vehicles. Just a tick over 21,000 of those were sedans. Both the CT4 and CT5 were by far Cadillac's worst-selling models, with just 6,209 people buying a CT4 and 14,861 going for the larger CT5. It makes sense why Cadillac has so far put all of its EV eggs in the crossover basket (Celestiq notwithstanding). It's what the people want.
In a statement to Jalopnik, a Cadillac spokesperson said, "In the last 12 months, Cadillac has launched six new products which have been a mix of ICE and EVs. Cadillac will continue to evolve our portfolio and offer choice to our luxury customers. We have no additional product plans to announce at this time."