Can You Modify A Financed Vehicle?

Is it okay to customize a car you're still making payments on? The quick answer is yes, but you'll want to be sure you understand the full implications before making any changes. Let's first get into the nitty-gritty of car loans, which will explain why lenders may care about any modifications. While your name may go on the vehicle's title when you finance the car, the bank or credit union holds a lien until the loan is paid off. This gives the lender a financial interest in what your vehicle is worth. Making modifications can waste your money and reduce the car's value, which can impact you later under certain conditions.

So, while you technically own a financed car, it's also the lender's collateral. If you stop making payments, the bank will want to recoup its losses. If your repossessed car is worth less after the modifications, you're on the hook for more money. From my experience selling at a dealership and years of buying too many cars (I do read the fine print), I never came across a loan agreement that specifically banned vehicle modifications. Nonetheless, that doesn't mean there isn't a contract out there with this stipulation. Check your loan document to be certain before proceeding with any custom work.

If you're car shopping and ready to sign a loan, review the agreement terms beforehand. If there is a restriction on modifications and you want flexibility down the road, ask the dealer to work with another lender or bring your own financing.