Airline Removing Reclining Seats From Its Economy Class
One of the most annoying occurrences on an airline flight is having another passenger recline the seat-back directly in front of you. WestJet announced last month that all seats in its Economy class will be fixed recline as part of a major cabin reconfiguration. Fixed recline is just a gentle corporate way of saying that the seats can't be leaned back. Passengers who prefer the comfort of reclining will have to pay more for a seat in either a new "extended comfort" section of Economy or the Premium cabin.
WestJet stated that the ultra slim-line seats being used for the reconfiguration created enough space for an additional row of seating on the airline's Boeing 737 planes. The new "extended comfort" section will feature 36 reclining seats with extra legroom positioned just behind Premium. Along with the new seats in both Economy and Premium, the cabins will also be fitted with new wi-fi systems. The new cabins are expected to roll out by the end of this year. WestJet executive vice president Samantha Taylor said:
"WestJet has always been a pioneer in making air travel available to Canadians, largely through keeping costs low to offer affordable airfares. The layout for our refreshed cabin caters to our guests' diverse preferences. Whether they opt for Premium seating with extra amenities and legroom or for more affordable ticket prices with less space, we're excited to introduce this range of products for our guests to enjoy."
WestJet added an extra row of seats to its Boeing 737s
While WestJet also mentioned that the extra seats would reduce the cost per seat and help provide affordable fares, the Canadian carrier's other recent decision doesn't hint that they'll lower ticket prices anytime soon. According to CBC News, the airline raised its first checked bag fee this week. It was the second fee hike in two years. Airfare overall has declined since last year, but carriers are recouping that revenue by charging more for extras.
It's difficult not to mention Spirit Airlines' two bankruptcies as an indicator of the current state of commercial airlines. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby publicly declared that he thinks Spirit will go out of business. The low-cost airline model is struggling and no longer keeping other airlines in check through pricing competition. For example, Southwest ditched the low-cost hallmarks it popularized to introduce bag fees and assigned seating. Commercial air travel is changing, and it isn't getting better for passengers.