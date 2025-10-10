Airline Removing Reclining Seats From Its Economy Class

One of the most annoying occurrences on an airline flight is having another passenger recline the seat-back directly in front of you. WestJet announced last month that all seats in its Economy class will be fixed recline as part of a major cabin reconfiguration. Fixed recline is just a gentle corporate way of saying that the seats can't be leaned back. Passengers who prefer the comfort of reclining will have to pay more for a seat in either a new "extended comfort" section of Economy or the Premium cabin.

WestJet stated that the ultra slim-line seats being used for the reconfiguration created enough space for an additional row of seating on the airline's Boeing 737 planes. The new "extended comfort" section will feature 36 reclining seats with extra legroom positioned just behind Premium. Along with the new seats in both Economy and Premium, the cabins will also be fitted with new wi-fi systems. The new cabins are expected to roll out by the end of this year. WestJet executive vice president Samantha Taylor said: