Are Mazda's Skyactiv Engines Reliable?

Mazda unleashed its all-encompassing Skyactiv automotive technologies in 2010 to increase fuel economy with zero penalties to handling and performance. Although Skyactiv became increasingly known for its high-compression, direct-injected gasoline (Skyactiv-G) and diesel (Skyactiv-D) engines, the technology involves every aspect of the car and includes the transmission, an optimized and lightweight chassis, and entire vehicle platforms. The facelifted Mazda3 and CX-5 crossover were the first to be sold in the U.S. with Skyactiv technologies for the 2012 model year.

Mazda Skyactiv engines are not known for producing gargantuan power like Honda's famed B-Series lineup of motors. However, they are apparently as reliable as a Honda K-Series, which is no small feat since we once declared the K-Series in the Honda Element as arguably the best four-banger on the planet. The 2013 Mazda3 Sport and Touring models have a 2.0-liter Skyactiv gas engine under the hood, and the cars garnered higher-than-average consumer-verified reliability scores at J.D. Power. The trend continues with the fourth-gen Mazda3 Skyactiv, particularly the 2016 model, which got a 4.6 out of 5 reliability rating from consumer reviews at Kelley Blue Book.

Meanwhile, users on the r/MazdaCX30 subreddit refer to the Mazda Skyactiv-G engines and transmissions as "near-bulletproof," "very reliable," and "with little to no problems." Backing up those claims is Mazda's ascension to the third spot in the 2025 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study. Furthermore, Mazda now ranks second in the mass market segment behind Buick, with Toyota falling into third place. So, yes, Mazda Skyactiv engines have proved to be solid, reliable, and relatively fuel-efficient, but it's all by design.