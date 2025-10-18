The Boeing 787's Wings Can Bend A Lot Further Than You Might Think

If you've ever watched a Boeing 787 Dreamliner take off and thought, "Wait, are those wings made of rubber?" — well, you're not alone in wondering about them. They really do bend that much. In fact, the 787's wings can flex up to 25 feet at their tips, and that's intentional. Boeing built the Dreamliner to be both lighter and stronger than any of its predecessors, and those seemingly elastic wings are one of the biggest reasons the plane flies farther, faster, and burns less fuel.

Back when Boeing engineers were stress-testing the aircraft before certification, they put those massive wings through what's called the "ultimate-load wing-up bending test," pushing them to 150% of the maximum aerodynamic load the jet would ever experience in flight. The resulting flex proved just how much energy the wings' carbon-fiber structure can absorb.

Traditional aluminum wings have limited flexibility, but the 787's carbon composite materials aren't only lighter, but also more elastic. So that incredible wing flex isn't something to panic over — it's actually what keeps the plane aloft efficiently. And it's the same kind of forward-thinking engineering that's also the reason why the Boeing 787 doesn't have winglets, reducing drag by up to 5.5%.