What Is The Average Lifespan Of A Boeing Passenger Plane?

Commercial jets age on pressurization cycles and flight hours, and Boeing fleet planners monitor both. In frontline service, a Boeing 737 typically gives around 20 years before replacement starts to make financial sense. Wide-bodies such as the 747, 777, and 787 often remain in service closer to 25 years. Those ranges are planning tools, however not expiration dates.

Across the last two decades, the average global jet age has sat at around 10 to 12 years, as fleets renew inventory even as individual aircraft can feasibly run safely far longer under their inspection programs. The FAA's Widespread Fatigue Damage rule (2010) requires every transport model to publish a Limit of Validity — a manufacturer-set cap that tells operators how long the official inspection program is valid, measured in either cycles or hours. Duty cycle simply means how an aircraft is used, as many short flights add lots of pressurizations and landings. Meanwhile, long flights add hours but result in fewer pressurizations.

Teams weigh how the plane is used, how often it leaves without issues, and what maintenance costs are expected before approving a major service event. Regulators also shape that timeline, and the service-life window of an aircraft remains open only if maintenance stays on a strictly managed schedule.