It's a tough time to be filthy stinkin' rich. The stock market is supremely volatile, websites are tracking private jet emissions, and now your brand new Bentley might catch fire? These are truly trying times. Bentley submitted a recall to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last month that includes three 2025 Continental GTCs, three 2026 Continental GTCs, three 2026 Continental GTs, four 2025 Continental GTs, and four 2025 Flying Spurs, all for potential fire risks.

If you're one of the unlucky wealthy folks who owns a brand new Bentley, have your assistant head to the NHTSA website and input your VIN to determine if your vehicle is included in these recalls. We know that you probably don't need to worry your very important head about any of the dirty details, so if you're the one who signed on the dotted line for your Bentley, you can stop reading here.

To all the morbidly curious poors who don't own Bentleys but you still want to know about the recall, it's because the bolted joint connection securing the high pressure fuel pump to the V8 engine in the affected models may be improperly tightened, which could cause a fuel leak, increasing the risk of a fire.