Bentley Recalls Four Flying Spurs, Six Continental GTCs, Seven Continental GTs For Potential Fire Risk
It's a tough time to be filthy stinkin' rich. The stock market is supremely volatile, websites are tracking private jet emissions, and now your brand new Bentley might catch fire? These are truly trying times. Bentley submitted a recall to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last month that includes three 2025 Continental GTCs, three 2026 Continental GTCs, three 2026 Continental GTs, four 2025 Continental GTs, and four 2025 Flying Spurs, all for potential fire risks.
If you're one of the unlucky wealthy folks who owns a brand new Bentley, have your assistant head to the NHTSA website and input your VIN to determine if your vehicle is included in these recalls. We know that you probably don't need to worry your very important head about any of the dirty details, so if you're the one who signed on the dotted line for your Bentley, you can stop reading here.
To all the morbidly curious poors who don't own Bentleys but you still want to know about the recall, it's because the bolted joint connection securing the high pressure fuel pump to the V8 engine in the affected models may be improperly tightened, which could cause a fuel leak, increasing the risk of a fire.
The remedy is straightforward
The issue is attributed to the supplier potentially improperly torquing the four screws that secure the two high-pressure fuel pumps to Bentley's V8 KoVoMo Evo engines that's found under the hood of each of the affected models. To address the recall, Bentley authorized dealers will carry out a torque check on the screws for the two fuel pumps on each engine. If the torque is greater than 18 Nm, then there is no need for further work, and Bentley says the check should take less than two hours to perform. If the torque of any of the pump screws is under the 18-Nm threshold, though, the pump will need to be replaced free of charge under the manufacturer warranty.
The issue was remedied by the supplier in early September, so cars manufactured after September should not be affected by the recall. Dealers will be notified about the recall on October 20, and customers will be notified on October 27, which is also when the VIN will be searchable. Bentley is not aware of any crashes, fires, injuries, or deaths associated with the defect.