GM And Ford Don't Really Care That Solid-State Batteries Are Getting Big In China

GM's Kelty said that the company isn't ignoring solid-state, and a Ford executive called solid-state a "possible future technology." So nobody is ruling anything out, at least not overtly. But lurking beneath the surface is the post-financial-crisis mojo of the Detroit auto industry: costs matter. Simply put, GM and Ford intend to be profitable, even if that means leaving some blue-sky stuff to foreign competitors.

From my perspective, giving up solid-state to the Chinese is only a problem if a decades-long legacy of free-ish trade completely collapses and it becomes difficult to buy batteries from Asian suppliers. It's also worth considering that if solid-state eventually supplants to current chemistries, and if EV sales in the U.S. surge, then factories manufacturing solid-state will get built here, to simplify and localize the supply chain. There's also the relevant question of how quickly the industry wants to abandon one chemistry for another. Consumers might start to balk at EVs that become rapidly obsolete because automakers are in a constant race to commercialize the latest battery tech.

But for now, GM and Ford appear to be having a hard time caring that they might get left behind, yet again, by the Chinese.